Conference on ‘Water-Energy-Food- Ecosystem Nexus for Security of OIC Countries’ kicks off

July 22, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   The Islamic World Academy of Sciences (IAS) in collaboration with the Pakistan Academy of Sciences (PAS) will hold its 25th IAS Conference in Islamabad from July 22-24 on “Water- Energy-Food-Ecosystem (WEFE) Nexus for the Security of OIC Countries”. The conference will be jointly inaugurated by Senator Sherry Rehman and the Chairman Senate of Pakistan, Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani at PAS. According to an official of PAS, dignitaries and notables including President of IAS, President PAS and Chairman HEC will attend the conference. The IAS enjoys the patronage of Jordan and Pakistan namely; Prince El- Hassan bin Talal of Jordan and Mr. Asif Ali Zardari, President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. From the IAS side, the Higher Council for Science and Technology (HCST), Jordan is also coordinating in the organization of this event. The Water- Energy-Food-Ecosystem (WEFE) nexus is a conceptual framework that emphasizes the interconnectedness and interdependence between water, energy, food, and ecosystems. It acknowledges that decisions and corresponding actions in one sector can have significant impacts on the others, creating a complex web of relationships that must be managed holistically to achieve sustainable development goals. Presently, many developing and underdeveloped countries are confronting issues related to WEFE nexus. Among these, the OIC member states are confronting distinctive challenges, including mushrooming populations, climate change impacts, and resource scarcities, necessitating integrated and innovative approaches to ensure sustainable resource management and security. In this backdrop, this 3-day event will focus on the Water- Energy-Food-Ecosystem Nexus for the Security of the OIC countries. Over 140 scientists, academicians, and scholars, industrialists and policy makers from Pakistan and 13 delegates from OIC countries including Bangladesh, Jordan, Lebanon, Malaysia, Palestine, South Africa, Sudan, as well as Uzbekistan will be participating in the event.

