Contingency plan saves lives, minimises impact of emergencies: Abid Lashari

NAWABSHAH   -    National Disability & Development Forum (NDF) with the collaboration of Korea SHE Foundation conducted training workshop on Contingency planning during flood response. During the workshop guest speakers, Abid Lashari President NDF, Akram Khaskheli, President Hari Welfare Association, Advocate Lal Chand, Tariq Hussain Channar, Asma Munir & others said that in preparation for potential disasters, the contingency plans are prepared to mitigate risks and protect communities. This proactive measure underscores our commitment to safeguarding lives and minimizing the impact of emergencies. As we continue to face the challenges posed by natural disasters and emergencies, NDF Pakistan reaffirms its dedication to implementing robust contingency measures that prioritize safety, resilience, and community well-being. We urge all stakeholders to remain vigilant and prepared during times of potential crisis. The speakers urged District Disaster Management Authorities & Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to ensure the inclusion of persons with disabilities in the contingency plan that upcoming measures should be taken for persons with disabilities during the emergencies. NDF launched public awareness campaigns to educate communities on disaster preparedness and response protocols.

PIAF concerned as Pakistan major export markets show poor growth

