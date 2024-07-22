CPPA seeks Rs2.11/unit hike in power tariff as FCA

ISLAMABAD - In a bid to give another shock to the inflation- hit electricity consumers, Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has sought a hike of Rs2.11 per unit in the power tariff on account of fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for the month of June, 2024. In a petition submitted to NEPRA, on the behalf Ex-Wapda Discos (XWDiscos), the CPPA- G said that for the month of June the reference fuel charges from the consumers were Rs 7.1403 per unit, while the total cost per unit was Rs 9.2457 per unit The CPPA-G has requested that it should be allowed to pass the increase of Rs 2.1054 per unit to the consumers. The CPPA, in its application, has submitted that the total electricity generated with various fuels in the month of November was recorded at 13,458 GWh, at the cost of Rs 122.6 billion. According to the petition, 13,070 GWh was delivered to Discos. According to the petition, expensive electricity was generated from Furnace Oil at Rs31.61 per unit, Rs 26.66 per unit imported from Iran, while generation from RLNG based power plants cost Rs 24.78 per unit. If approved by NEPRA, the consumers will be burdened with an additional Rs30 billion including GST in August bills.