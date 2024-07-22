Dar discusses mutual ties with Omani counterpart

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Oman Foreign Minister Syed Badr bin Hamd bin Hamood Al Busaidi have discussed bilateral ties on telephone.

According to Foreign Office, both the leaders condemned the recent terrorist attack on a mosque in Wadi Kabir, Mascat.

Dar reiterated Oman’s full support in combatting terrorism.

The deputy PM lauded Oman’s care for dead and injured Pakistani citizens in the Omani hospitals.

Both the leaders deliberated on bilateral relationship ranging from political, economic and defence cooperation to public ties.

The two leaders have agreed to exchange delegations between the two countries.