Monday, July 22, 2024
Dera distt admin gears up for monsoon plantation drive

Agencies
July 22, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

DERA GHAZI KHAN   -   In preparation for the upcoming monsoon season, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mehr Shahid Zaman Lak on Sunday chaired a meeting and directed the officers to share their monsoon plantation plan immediately. Speaking on the occasion, he said that, in light of the orders of the Punjab government, all resources will be utilized for plantations in the Dera Ghazi Khan region. Shahid also added that the Forestry Department will ensure the supply of plants and trees, and evergreen trees will be planted in educational institutions, parks, and green belts.

The deputy commissioner directed concerned departments to coordinate closely with forest and Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) nurseries for the distribution of plants. Emphasizing the importance of ongoing maintenance, he stressed the need for care and attention post-plantation.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioners Nauman Farooq Tarr, Ghulam Mustafa Sehar, Dr. Mushtaq Ahmed, Syed Qaiser Abbas, and Shahzad Nazi.

