DG Khan police warn citizens of legal action

DG KHAN - Dera Ghazi Khan Police issued a stern warning to individuals making false or fake emergency calls to Police Helpline 15.

From now on, anyone found making such calls will face legal consequences, including potential jail time, said officials.

The higher authorities instructed all officers to take immediate and indiscriminate legal action against those responsible for false calls. Similarly, specific directives have been issued to the In-charge of Helpline 15 to handle this matter with priority. In the event of a fake emergency call, the data of the caller will be promptly sent to the relevant Station House Officer (SHO). A case will be registered, and legal action will be taken against the caller.

All SHOs have also been ordered to comply with these new directive.

The official sources stated, 15 is an emergency helpline meant for genuine emergencies only, and its misuse is strictly prohibited. Citizens are reminded that making false calls to 15 is a criminal offense under the Telegraph Act, punishable by up to 3 years in prison, a fine, or the both.

The Dera Ghazi Khan police urge all citizens to refrain from making unnecessary or bogus calls to the 15 emergency helpline.

PFA launches crackdown on counterfeiters in

DERA GHAZI KHAN

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) launched a series of inspections and raids in Dera Ghazi Khan division on Sunday. During the operations, the Authority imposed fines, seized illegal products and destroyed substandard food items in its efforts to curb counterfeit practices. Raids were conducted at Kot Chatta and Jampur Road by teams of PFA.

During the raids, food safety teams uncovered several violations, including the use of dirty eggs in baking and fraudulent labeling at a beverage plant. The owners of the offending units were fined and instructed to improve their practices.

On this occasion, Director General Muhammad Asim Javed vowed to continue the crackdown on elements playing with the health of the people and warned that counterfeiting would be dealt with with iron hands.