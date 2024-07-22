Disobedient son stabs to injure father on asking to earn money

LARKANA - The disobedient son seriously injured his father by stabbing him with a dagger while asking to earn money in Larkana, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, disobedient son Nisar Khoso seriously injured his father, Didar Hussain Khoso, by stabbing him in Mohalla Allahabad.

The injured father has been shifted to the trauma centre of Chandka Hospital, and his condition is said to be serious.

According to his elder son, Ghulam Hussain Khoso, the father works as a labourer, and when he asked his son to earn some money for a living, he got angry and stabbed him with a dagger.