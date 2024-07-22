Monday, July 22, 2024
DPO visits residence of martyred cop

APP
July 22, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

KOHAT   -   District Police Officer Muhammad Umar Khan visited the house of martyred policeman Asif Hayat in Muhammad Zai and met his family members on Sunday. The DPO recited Fatiha and prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyr. He assured the family members that the killers of Asif Hayat would be traced and brought to justice as soon as possible.

The DPO also visited the place of martyrdom and inspected the site of the incident. He issued important instructions to the investigation team regarding the investigation of the incident. Asif Hayat, a police officer from Muhammad Zai area of Kohat, was martyred last night by firing from unknown persons.

APP

