Excessive FBR tax demands fall under maladministration, says FTO

LAHORE - The Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Dr Asif Mahmood Jah has categorically held that excessive or exaggerated tax demands from taxpayers by Federal Board of Revenue fall under the purview of maladministration. Talking to a delegation of businessmen community, led by Chaudhry Abdullah Bin Hasbiullah, here on Sunday, he said the FTO secretariat is exclusively aimed at to address the tax related genuine grievances of taxpayers. He said he had in a complaint categorical observed that such injustice and lapses on the part of FBR would never be tolerated. On the other hand, he also categorically made it clear that lawfully admissible taxes must also be paid timely within stipulated period to run the affairs of the state. Dr Asif Jah said he had barred the FBR from excessive tax deductions from the pays and wages of the low paid employees. He said any aggrieved taxpayer could contact nearest FTO regional offices either by person or in writing application through ordinary post or email or WhatsApp or telephone in case of emergency or submit application to him to help addressing their grievances with 60 days. Dr Waqar Ch Arain Advisor to FTO was also present on the occasion.