Fesco electrified 75 villages in June this year

Agencies
July 22, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD   -  The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has electrified 75 villages in its region during the month of June 2024 with an estimated cost of Rs.145.643 million while Rs.132.006 million spent on the completion of 5 High Tension (HT) and Rs.72.774 on 55 Low Tension proposals.

FESCO Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Sunday that one special directive of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engr. Muhammad Amir and under the supervision of Project Director (PD) Construction FESCO Muhammad Iqbal, the Project Directorate spent Rs.350.423 million on electrification of 75 villages and completion of 55 LT proposals and 5 HT proposals during June 2024.

Giving some details, he said that Rs.21.831 million was spent on completion of 17 LT proposals in Faisalabad, Rs.19.203 million on 15 LT proposals in Jhang, Rs.19.902 million on 14 LT proposals in Sargodha and Rs.11.838 million on the completion of 9 LT proposals in Mianwali circle.

Similarly, Rs.35.240 million was spent on electrification of 22 villages in Faisalabad, Rs.29.173 million on electrification of 18 villages in Jhang, Rs.29.753 million on electrification of 14 villages in Sargodha and Rs.51.477 million on electrification of 21 new villages in Mianwali circle.

FESCO Project Construction Directorate also completed 3 HT proposals in Faisalabad with an estimated cost of Rs.56.740 million and one each in Sargodha and Mianwali with estimated cost of Rs.0.611 million and Rs.74.655 million respectively, he added. Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engineer Muhammad Amir has appreciated the performance of the Project Construction Directorate and directed them to complete the more projects with the same zeal and dedication so that maximum relief could be provided to the FESCO consumers.

