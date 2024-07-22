FIA arrests four agents involved in sending people to KSA

MULTAN - Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) team took action against agents involved in sending people to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) for begging purpose on Umra Visa and arrested four agents here on Sunday.

According to FIA sources, FIA team consisting of Sub-Inspector Sohail Afzal, ASI Muhammad Sajjad and HC/D Khalid Iqbal raided at various places of the city and arrested four agents named Sadiq Hussain S/o Rustam Ali, Muhammad Ijaz S/o Allah dad, Ghulam Nazik S/o Muhammad Sadiq and Ghulam Yasin S/o Abdul Majeed after registration of FIR.

It is pertinent to mention here that accused/Agent Ghulam Nazik was also nominated in case FIR No 167/2023 FIA Multan on the same allegations. The said accused persons with connivance of each other extorted an amount of Rs 900,000/- from the victims Sheedo Mai, Rustam Ali, Bashiran Mai, Bilo Mai, Shazia bibi, Gul Muhammad and Kamali Mai for sending them to KSA for the purpose of begging on Umrah visa.

Earlier, FIA team had arrested eight passengers, named Sheedo Mai,Muhammad Rustam Ali, Bashiran Mai, Billo Mai, Shazia Bibi, Gul Muhammad, Kamali Mai and Sadiq Hussain who were traveling to Saudi Arabia on Umrah visa from Multan International Airport a day before. During Immigration they were found suspected/beggars as they had no hotel booking and little amount to bear expenses during Umra. They also had fake return tickets, and during search of their baggage, 900 packs of cigarettes and 70 packs of VELO were recovered. The passengers were referred to FIA AHTC Multan for legal action. After thorough interrogation, FIR was registered against four accused persons/agents and action was taken.

Five gas connections disconnected over violation

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Task Force continued its daily operation and disconnected five more connections on various violations.

The metres of two consumers were disconnected over non billing and recommended further departmental action. One consumer’s meter was found suspicious due to tampered seal, leading to disconnection.

Two users who had relocated their meters away from the service point also faced disconnection. Six users who had extended gas connections to more than one house had their extensions removed. Incharge task force checked various places of the city including Fatima Avenue, Green view housing scheme, Chah Mari Wala and others and issued directions for fix fitting of their metres.