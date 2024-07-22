Flour prices being monitored in Punjab

Lahore - Prices of 664 flour brands have been checked across the province in accordance with the direction of Punjab Food Minister Bilal Yaseen. According to official sources here, prices of 112 flour brands had been checked in Lahore, 151 in Rawalpindi, 46 in Gujrat, 53 in Gujranwala division, 68 in Faisalabad, 32 in Sargodha, 72 in Multan division, 31 in Sahiwal, 33 in DG Khan and 66 in Bahawalpur. Bilal Yaseen said that sale of flour at government fixed rate would be ensured in all districts. He further said that ensuring sufficient flour stock in market and its uninterrupted supply was top priority of the department.

Field officers of the Food Department were monitoring flour prices during holiday as well, he added.