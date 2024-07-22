Monday, July 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Flour prices being monitored in Punjab

Staff Reporter
July 22, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

Lahore   -   Prices of 664 flour brands have been checked across the province in accordance with the direction of Punjab Food Minister Bilal Yaseen. According to official sources here, prices of 112 flour brands had been checked in Lahore, 151 in Rawalpindi, 46 in Gujrat, 53 in Gujranwala division, 68 in Faisalabad, 32 in Sargodha, 72 in Multan division, 31 in Sahiwal, 33 in DG Khan and  66 in Bahawalpur. Bilal Yaseen said that sale of flour at government fixed rate would be ensured in all districts. He further said that ensuring sufficient flour stock in market and its uninterrupted supply was top priority of the department.

Field officers of the Food Department were monitoring flour prices during holiday as well, he added.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1721638130.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024