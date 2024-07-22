Monday, July 22, 2024
Food Authority conducts operations

APP
July 22, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

DERA ISMAIL KHAN   -   The Food Safety and Halal Food Authority’s team conducted operations at several places in Dera city and Rangpur Adda, checking the quality of food items at shops. The team, led by Deputy Director Sajjad Ahmed, inspected the quality of milk and imposed fines on several owners for adulteration.

The team also checked the quality of food items in Rangpur Adda to ensure quality food for citizens. The team seized expired food items and imposed fines on violators. The deputy director stated that no compromise would be made on the quality of food items.

 and that operations would continue indiscriminately.

