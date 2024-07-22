Four drown in separate incidents in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD - Two siblings drowned while swimming in a ditch filled with rainwater in Gulshan-e-Shahbaz colony in Jamshoro district on Sunday evening.

According to the police, the bodies of 7 years old Abdul Hafeez Gadahi and 5 years old Rehan Gadahi were pulled out by the local divers. The police said the 2 brothers went missing after which their family began a search in their locality.The police added that the search ended at that big ditch filled with rainwater. The bodies were shifted to the district headquarters hospital before being handed over to the family.

Meanwhile, two young men drowned while swimming in Akram Canal here on Sunday night. According to Rescue 1122, they received information about the drowning of Sameeullah and Attaullah after which a team of drivers was sent to the canal.

However, the divers could not find the bodies before sunset. The police informed that Sameeullah and Attaullah belonged to Swat and that they had come to Hyderabad in a truck. Separately, a woman died after being hit by a train while crossing the railway track near Giddu Naka. The police identified the deceased as 30 years old Salma Gulsher, a resident of Fateh Colony.

Meanwhile, Two minor boys died in different incidents as many areas of the metropolis received moderate to heavy showers. The rain, however, failed to break the hot spell that city has been facing for the past many days as the Met Office forecast hot and humid weather for Sunday (today) with chances of isolated thunderstorms/ light rain with maximum temperature likely to range between 36-38 degrees Celsius.

Saturday’s rain also exposed the performance of the K-Electric as power supply was disrupted in many areas as soon as the downpour started and took many hours to restore. Mayor Murtaza Wahab paid a visit to different parts of the metropolis and inspected the work to drain out rainwater accumulated on city arteries. According to the Met department’s data, the maximum rain was recorded in Nazimabad 37.2mm, Keamari 29.5mm, PAF Masroor Base (Mauripur) 26mm and Korangi 22mm. Other areas including Quaidabad received 12mm, PAF Faisal Base 7mm, DHA Phase II 6.5mm, Orangi town 4.5mm, Jinnah Terminal 3.2mm, Ibrahim Hyderi 3mm, Met Complex 2.4mm, old airport area 1.7mm and Gulshan-i-Hadeed 1mm.

‘Trace’ was recorded in Gulshani- Maymar, Hassan Square and Saadi town. No rain was recorded in Gadap, North Karachi, Sohrab goth, Malir Halt and Saddar. Boy drowns in flash flood from Kati Pahari An eight-year-old boy was swept away and drowned in a flash flood from Kati Pahari on Saturday evening. Rescue-1122 official Hassaan Khan told media that a boy identified as Saleem drowned in raging torrents coming down from Kati Pahari near North Nazimabad. The official said that the boy was a resident of the hilly area of Kati Pahari.