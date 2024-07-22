Fresh monsoon system enters in Punjab with new rain spell

A new spell of monsoon rains has given entry in Punjab with rain lashed several cities of the provinces bringing temperatures down.

Heavy rainfall in Gujrat submerged low-lying areas, while rainfall with gusty winds also reported in Wazirabad and adjoining areas.

Several GEPCO feeders were tripped, and power shutdown reported in several areas.

The Met Office earlier forecast that strong monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal moving to the upper region of country from July 22. This wet spell will continue until July 25.

Most parts of the country are currently facing very hot and humid conditions where feel likes temperatures are being recorded higher than the atmospheric temperatures.

PMD has predicted mainly hot and humid weather in most districts of Balochistan where rainfall is expected with occasional gaps from July 23 and July 24 in north and eastern parts of province.

Likewise, rain is expected in Sindh’s Mithi, Sanghar, Umarkot, Tharparkar, Mirpur Khas, Sukkur, Larkana and Dadu from July 23 and 24 with occasional gaps.

Rain with isolated heavy falls also expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.