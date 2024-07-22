Monday, July 22, 2024
Governor Kundi raises alarm over law and order in KP

Agencies
July 22, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

MANSEHRA   -  Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday raised serious concerns about the deteriorating law and order situation in the province, criticizing the provincial government for failing to meet its constitutional responsibilities.

Addressing a press conference in Mansehra, Governor Kundi emphasized that despite the ongoing severe lawlessness, the federal government respects the mandate given by the public to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to govern the province, and rejects any notion of imposing governor rule.

He highlighted that since the 18th Amendment was approved in 2011, maintaining law and order has been the responsibility of the provincial government. Kundi lamented that even after the Bannu incident, the provincial government has not lived up to public expectations, failing to convene an in-camera session of the provincial assembly.

The Governor called for an urgent in-camera session of the assembly and cabinet to brief the members and ministers on the worsening law and order situation, noting the martyrdom of armed forces personnel and the kidnapping of judges in the southern districts.

Faisal Karim Kundi revealed that Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur had served him with a defamation notice for 500 million rupees. However, Kundi advised Gandapur to first address the issue of corruption in job appointments and transfers, accusing him of setting rates for these transactions and making appointments based on bribes.

Addressing the possibility of an alliance between PTI and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-led federal government, Governor Kundi expressed skepticism. He argued that such an alliance was almost impossible as Maulana Fazlur Rehman was seeking retribution, having labeled Imran Khan’s party as foreign agents.

In a separate address at a Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) workers’ convention, Governor Kundi announced the reorganization of his party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He also criticized the provincial government for failing to appoint full-time vice-chancellors in 26 out of 36 universities of the province, highlighting another area of governance that needs urgent attention.

Agencies

