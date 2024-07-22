Monday, July 22, 2024
Heartless mother sells her 9-yearold daughter for money to old man in Daharki

Agencies
July 22, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

DAHARKI   -   A heartless mother sold her nine-year-old daughter for money in the Gulab Shah Colony area of Daharki, Sindh, father on Sunday. The mother tied the knot of her nine-year-old girl Sana Khalil with a 34-year-old man, Saeed, to make money. The mother was reportedly annoyed with the father of her three children. The father of the girl, Khalil, accused his wife of selling their daughter for monetary gain and arranging the marriage. Khalil claimed that the groom had taken his daughter, two sons, and wife hostage. He demanded law enforcers intervene in the matter as the lives of their young children were endangered. Khalil also alleged that his wife was lured by money and influenced by black magic. The father accused that his married daughter age was only 9 years but wrongly mentioned 18 in the marriage certificate.

Agencies

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1721536233.jpg

