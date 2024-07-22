Human Rights Commission holds mobilisation meeting on child abuse cases

HYDERABAD - Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) organized a mobilization meeting in Hyderabad on the increasing cases of sexual abuse and murder of children in Sindh. HRCP Coordinator Ghafrana Arain while opening the Hyderabad session said that during the last three months, 40 sexual incidents with children have been reported in Sindh, including 15 minor girls and 25 minor boys.

Addressing the participants of the meeting, she said that the purpose of today’s session is to mobilize the civil society, human rights defenders, volunteers of the relevant government departments, lawyers and journalists on the sexual incidents of children. She added that work can be done to prevent the cases of sexual abuse and murder of children in different areas and raise their voices against them.

Haseen Musarat of Women’s Action Forum said that to prevent sexual incidents involving children, awareness should be given in schools including rural and urban areas so that these incidents can be reduced and the civil society should join hands and conduct sessions and practical work on it.

Kashif Bajir, who works for the rights and protection of children, while giving suggestions, said that there are other institutions including National and Provincial Commissions, Social Security, Child Protection Authority, which are not working practically due to which the number of cases is increasing.