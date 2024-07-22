IGP releases Rs2.15m funds for treatment of children of police employees

LAHORE - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman has released additional funds of Rs 2.15 million for treatment of children of police employees, who are suffering from serious diseases. According to details, Constable Khadim Hussain of Dera Ghazi Khan received Rs1 million for a bone-marrow operation of his 3-year-old son. ASI Agha Baqir of Rahim Yar Khan received Rs 300,000 for heart surgery of his 5-year-old son. Driver constable Safdar Hussain received Rs 250,000 for treatment of his 12-year-old daughter’s blood cancer. Constable Muhammad Amanullah of Khushab received Rs 250,000 for major surgery of his 5-year-old son. Constable Muhammad Abbas of Okara received Rs 250,000 for treatment of his 4-year-old daughter Anaya Abbas’s blood cancer. Family of Constable Shehbaz Mansoor (late) of Lahore Police received Rs 100,000 for an eye operation of his son Arman Mansoor. The funds were issued after a meeting and scrutiny by the Medical Financial Assistance Committee. Earlier this year, more than Rs220 million has been provided for medical expenses for the children of police employees.

IGP takes notice of boy killing over shop dispute

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has taken notice of an incident in Pakpattan where a youth was set on fire and killed over a shop ownership dispute near Hospital Road. He has sought a report from RPO Sahiwal. He directed DPO Pakpattan to arrest the accused immediately. The IGP said that the accused dis not deserve any leniency, strict legal action should be taken against him.

Pakpattan police took immediate action following the death of Abbas, who died from burns in the City Pakpattan police station area. Based on the complaint, filed by the deceased’s mother, a case was registered against three accused and two unidentified persons.

The City Pakpattan police have arrested the three named suspects. DPO Pakpattan Tariq Wilayat said the parties involved had a dispute over shop ownership. Police are investigating all aspects to determine whether Abbas’s death was a murder or suicide. The case will be resolved on merit, based on the actual facts and the postmortem report.