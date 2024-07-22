Imran Khan admits giving call for protest outside GHQ before arrest

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder admitted that he had asked the party workers to stage a peaceful protest outside GHQ before his arrest.

In an informal conversation with journalists in Adiala Jail where he has been detained for months in multiple cases, the former prime minister said he would ask his party’s lawmakers in Centre and provinces to observe hunger strike.

He alleged that approvers were being found against him in the May 9 cases.

Talking about rising electricity prices, he said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had signed expensive contracts with the independent power producers (IPPs), leading to hike in power tariff. He lamented over economic crisis in the country.

The PTI founder also demanded a judicial commission to probe the Bannu incident.

Responding to a question, Khan said he would tender an apology to anyone if he had committed any mistake.