Monday, July 22, 2024
In a first, patient airlifted to hospital as air ambulance starts working in Pakistan

Web Desk
12:34 AM | July 22, 2024
The country’s first ever air ambulance started working as a patient was transferred to a hospital through the service on Sunday.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said that the first air ambulance service has started working.

“We have fulfilled another promise made with the people of Punjab on the direction of Nawaz Sharif,” said the chief minister.

Forty-year old Haleema Bibi was the first beneficiary of the service who was airlifted from Mianwali to Rawalpindi for urgent medical treatment in the ‘Golden Hour’.

She had fallen from a roof and was critically injured.

The chief minister had directed to transfer her by air ambulance service.

