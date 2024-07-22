Innovative technical training courses vital for economic growth: Punjab CM

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has stressed the need for innovative technical training courses to spur economic growth and reduce unemployment. Chairing a meeting to finalise Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Mapping Plan here on Sunday, the CM said that advanced courses in the market-driven trades should be taught in TEVTA institutes. The CM emphasised that the new courses must include training in building, textiles, garments, tourism, hospitality, information communication technology, automobile assembly and repair, professional training in food processing, biomedical technology, light engineering, renewable energy, and surgical instruments. She directed the authorities concerned to establish partnerships with leading industries to support internships, apprenticeships and job placement. She also directed them to introduce Korean, Japanese, German, Chinese and Arabic language courses in TEVTA institutions. She prayed for establishing a strong technical education system in Punjab. CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif agreed to a proposal to establish Punjab Overseas Employment Promotion Authority for Skilled Jobs in the International Market, and directed to outsource ‘Heavy Machinery Driving/Operator Course’ in collaboration with Large Scale Construction Developers. The CM approved the construction of 45 welding workshops in 9 cities, besides the construction of state-of-the-art welding and construction course labs in Gujranwala, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Multan, Attock, Taxila, Layyah and Mianwali. She also agreed to a proposal to recruit 1,000 employees to overcome shortage of human resource in TEVTA, and directed to increase monthly budget for the purchase of training material for practical training @ Rs2,000 per student per month. She also directed the relevant authorities to issue guidelines to ensure biometric attendance of the teachers. Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and Chairperson Chief Minister Task Force for Skills Development Adnan Afzal Chatha attended the meeting. Secretary Industries Ehsan Bhutta, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Sajid Zafar Dal and other relevant officers were also present.