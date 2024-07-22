Islamabad police nab over 10,000 accused in 6 months

ISLAMABAD - In a significant effort to curb criminal activity in the federal capital, the Islamabad Police have been conducting effective operations over the past six months, resulting in the arrest of 10,177 accused.

According to last six months data, a copy of which available with APP, stolen goods worth over one billion rupees was recovered from the suspects, including valuables, vehicles and motorcycles. The police also arrested 881 accused belonging to 365 gangs involved in serious crimes such as robbery and dacoity, recovering stolen items worth over 41 crore rupees.

In addition, a total of 1,187 drug dealers were arrested during the same period, with a significant amount of drugs seized, including 273 kg hashish, 355 kg heroin, 25 kg ice, and 7,659 liters liquor.

The police also took action against property crimes, arresting 2,380 accused involved in theft, robbery, car and motorcycle theft, and tampering.

Furthermore, the Islamabad Police cracked down on illegal weapons, arresting 1,110 suspects and recovering a large quantity of weapons, including 54 rifles, 20 carbines, 912 pistols, and 148 daggers. DIG (operations) Islamabad Police, Syed Ali Raza, praised the efforts of the police teams, stating that indiscriminate actions were taken against court fugitives, and habitual criminals, resulting in the arrest of 3,217 individuals.