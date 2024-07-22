It’s Not Working, Sire

The Supreme Court’s judgment on the allocation of reserved seats has practically changed the political landscape in Pakistan. Collaterally, it has opened yet another Pandora’s box. Will the beleaguered Election Commission or the government accept the verdict in letter and spirit at a time when the country is fighting on all possible fronts? The Election Commission has accepted the verdict with some reservations, but the government is likely to fight it out. Why? Read on.

Not only the government’s dream of securing a 2/3rd majority in Parliament has been shattered but the verdict has also strengthened the opposition’s claims over the outcome of the Feb 8 general elections. Accepted as a legitimate political party, PTI is likely to emerge as the single largest party in the National Assembly. How would an embattled government which, according to a PMN (N) stalwart, was ‘thrust’ upon them, survive under these trying circumstances, particularly in the absence of unconditional support from its coalition partners and unity amongst its own rank and file? With this question in mind and following the age-old saying - desperate situations demand desperate measures - the PML (N) Think Tank seems to have devised a strategy that focuses on ‘crisis management’ rather than ‘conflict resolution’. Apparently, the coalition partners were taken on board after announcing the project ‘Execute PTI’.

The hurriedly developed strategy aimed at dissecting the judgment through public statements in a bid to establish the apex court’s ‘bias’ before filing a review. The idea was to portray a head-on collision between the government and the judiciary, basically to express indignation over a ruling that provided a relief to PTI that was not even prayed. The plan also included steps like initiating additional cases against Khan so that he keeps enjoying the government’s hospitality in jail.

An announcement on expressing the government’s intentions to ban the ‘foreign-funded’ PTI was next - not realizing that this move would practically disenfranchise KPK creating all sorts of administrative and constitutional problems. Banning PTI will have far-reaching political ramifications. It is bound to backfire. The deputy PM’s clarification should have been enough to rebuff the information minister’s earlier announcement on erasing PTI’s political stature for good. In ordinary circumstances, the said minister might have been requested to step down by the government itself - as had happened in the Dawn leaks saga.

However, a reminder…!! In countries like Pakistan, democracy is of the government, by the government, and for the government. In other words, any government of the day feels it has the right to govern even if it means playing around with laid down rules and regulations. It is a logical fallacy and an inherent flaw in the system. The reasons are obvious. In power politics, gaining power and then clinging on to it are the paramount objectives. The absence of true accountability coupled with the people’s memory loss syndrome makes it convenient for any ruling party to get away with anything.

Invoking Art-6 against those who committed acts of sedition is perhaps the most intriguing part of the plan. This move would inevitably bring in the haunted debates of the past on the subject. Being a realm filled with controversies and bad taste, the government will attract flak from across the socio-political spectrum as well the wrath of both the legal fraternity and the masses. Why this sudden awakening? Indeed, creating confusion is a politically inspired tactical move. However, to add confusion into an already clouded situation particularly when you are running the government, is not a good idea. Even in the tense hours of desperation, some sense must prevail. Desperation must be distinguished from outright hopelessness.

In Asian chess, one cannot kill the opponent’s last piece. In the endgame, one must avoid facing that ‘mad’ piece and try encircling the king through other tactics. Khan has somehow assumed the stature of that last piece. Democracy might be stalemated if Khan was eliminated from the game. Khan knows it. So do his detractors. Clearly, in a now-or-never situation, Khan has burnt all his boats but not before shrewdly pitching David against Goliath. Strangely, no side is willing to blink thereby making the ongoing political instability both alarming as well as intriguing.

What might happen? The government has not taken the Supreme Court’s verdict seriously. However, perceived threats to its continuation have forced it to fight tooth and nail to nullify the effects of a judgment that came as a surprise even to its beneficiaries. As it is a do-or-die situation for the government, the nation may get ready for a renewed tug of war. Meanwhile, all roads are leading towards more political uncertainty, perhaps a chaotic law and order situation or God forbid – anarchy. Under the dark shadows of the 9th of May, PTI might have to wait for its turn even if ‘the system is derailed’. As always, the masses will be left at the mercy of Almighty Allah.

What should happen? The ongoing serious political predicament and its ubiquitous existence need to be understood before rectifying the mistakes made during and after the recent general elections. Another round of general elections but under the stewardship of a light-colored Election Commission – asap – will perhaps bring in the missing sanity. If the country’s economic stability is not possible without having political stability first, the elections must truly be free and fair. It is time that the dispossessed people of Pakistan were given a chance to elect a government of their own choice. Let them face the consequences of making a bad choice. A misery of choice is better than an imposed suffering.

Najm us Saqib

The writer is a former Ambassador of Pakistan and author of eight books in three languages. He can be reached at najmussaqib1960@msn.com