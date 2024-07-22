Judicial Leisure

It is inconceivable that in the 21st century, Pakistan’s judiciary takes leisurely “summer recesses” that sometimes extend up to three months. This practice harks back to an era when the “lords” of the courts were actual feudal lords, and monarchs ruled the land with absolute power. This relic of history must be done away with if Pakistan is to keep pace with the rest of the world.

One of the most glaring oddities of Pakistani governance and the legal system is that, in many ways, it is still a colonial enterprise as opposed to a modern nation-state. Upon independence, procedures put in place by the British colonial regime were adapted and reworked, while many of the laws in place since the 19th century were allowed to continue. It was convenient to iterate rather than innovate, especially for those who would replace the colonial masters in the new system – now they got to enjoy absolute power at the expense of their subjects.

The vestiges of colonialism can be found everywhere, from magistrates and district commissioners wielding immense authority to members of parliament receiving discretionary funds to spend on development. Colonial power was delegated but needed to be approved and exercised by a cadre of senior officials – usually British or British-educated loyalists – allowing power to stay within their grip despite an appearance of representation.

Today, our inability to do away with those systems has stymied our governance. We have created administrative bottlenecks where one man must approve all orders, and we’ve created arbitrary development patterns and patronage politics that resemble feudal hierarchy in all but name. Pakistan needs to break free, and the judiciary is the first institution that must be reformed. If common citizens can work 8-hour work days and civil servants can work 6-day work weeks, surely our honorable justices can do the same.

With the fate of Pakistan’s democracy hanging in the balance, our judges will saunter off to relax.