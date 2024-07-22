Karachi airport on alert as CAA prepares for heavy rains

KARACHI - In anticipation of upcoming rains, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued alerts for Karachi Airport, aligning with the Meteorological Department’s rainfall predictions. According to the issued alert by CAA on Sunday, measures include surpervising the runway and surrounding areas for the next 24 hours, directives to park small aircraft at safe locations, secure their wings with weights, and address concerns about insects and birds around runway areas due to rainfall.

Moroever, to ensure safe flight operations, CAA has deployed additional bird shooters and is reinforcing the joints of tarmac areas with electricity cables to prevent any mishaps during rainfall. Instructions have also been given to maintain clear drainage of water from airport runways through connected drains.