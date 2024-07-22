Monday, July 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Karachi airport on alert as CAA prepares for heavy rains

Agencies
July 22, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -   In anticipation of upcoming rains, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued alerts for Karachi Airport, aligning with the Meteorological Department’s rainfall predictions. According to the issued alert by CAA on Sunday, measures include surpervising the runway and surrounding areas for the next 24 hours, directives to park small aircraft at safe locations, secure their wings with weights, and address concerns about insects and birds around runway areas due to rainfall.

Moroever, to ensure safe flight operations, CAA has deployed additional bird shooters and is reinforcing the joints of tarmac areas with electricity cables to prevent any mishaps during rainfall. Instructions have also been given to maintain clear drainage of water from airport runways through connected drains.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1721536233.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024