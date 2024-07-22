Khurram, Omair, Mubasir rout Bangladesh A on commanding day for Shaheens

LAHORE - Pakistan Shaheens had a commanding day in the field with bat and ball against Bangladesh A as they set them a target of 428 on day three in the first four-day match at the DXC Arena in Darwin. Bangladesh A require 408 runs as they closed the day with 20-0 in seven overs.

Earlier, Bangladesh A resumed their innings from the overnight score of 203-4 before succumbing to 266 all out in 76.2 overs as Shaheens took no time in wrapping up their innings. Shahadat Hossain was stranded for 36 not out while none of the batters apart from Rejaur Rehman Raja (32, 18b, 4x4s) offered any resistance as their team added only 63 runs for six wickets leaving a deficit of 201 runs.

Test fast bowler, Khurram Shahzad was the chief destroyer as he dismissed five batters in the first session claiming figures of 6-72 in 21.2 overs, his sixth five-wicket haul in first-class cricket. Mohammad Ali finished with 2-64 in 22 overs, while also holding up one end on the morning of day three. Shahnawaz Dahani had one scalp to his name.

With a lead of 201 runs, Pakistan Shaheens began their second innings copping two early blows. Haseebullah departed for a six-ball duck while Sahibzada Farhan was dismissed for eight, leaving Shaheens 20-2 in 5.1 overs. Omair Bin Yousuf (100 not out, 123b, 6x4s, 2x6s) and Mubasir Khan (95, 134b, 8x4s, 1x6), promoted up the order, put on a mammoth 177-run third-wicket partnership to help Pakistan extend the lead over 400-mark.

Mubasir missed out on his fourth first-class century while Omair, playing his 50th first-class game, registered his 11th ton in the format. The declaration call came right after he reached his ton, with Shaheens scorecard reading 226-3 in 47.2 overs, setting Bangladesh 428 runs to win. Bangladesh bowlers toiled as Ripon Mondol, Rejaur Rehman and Mukidul Islam picked up one wicket each.

Scores in Brief

PAKISTAN SHAHEENS 467-3 dec, 96.1 overs (Mohammad Huraira 218, Kamran Ghulam 100*, Sahibzada Farhan 66; Ripon Mondol 2-84) and 226-3 dec, 47.2 overs (Omair Bin Yousuf 100*, Mubasir Khan 95; Ripon Mondol 1-38, Mukidul Islam 1-47) vs BANGLADESH A 266 all out, 76.2 overs (Shadman Islam 88, Aich Mollah 70; Khurram Shahzad 6-72, Mohammad Ali 2-64) and 20-0, 7 overs (Parvez Hossain Emon 10*, Shadman Islam 9*).