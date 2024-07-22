Monday, July 22, 2024
Khyber Mail narrowly escapes accident in Karachi

Agencies
July 22, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -   The Khyber Mail, arriving from Peshawar, narrowly escaped an accident in Karachi. As per details, the Khyber Mail escaped an accident near Kala Pul. The incident occurred when a sand and gravel truck got stuck in the ground close to the railway track.

The train driver of the Khyber Mail applied emergency brakes, successfully bringing the train to a halt just in time to avoid a major collision. However, during the process of extracting the stuck truck, it slightly collided with the stationary train, causing minor damage to the engine. After an hour of effort, the truck driver managed to separate the truck from the engine. The swift actions of the train driver and the subsequent efforts to resolve the situation prevented what could have been a severe accident. The railway police issued a warning to the truck driver and released him, emphasizing the need for caution and adherence to safety protocols to prevent such incidents in the future. The quick response by the train driver and the coordinated efforts by the authorities ensured the safety of all passengers and minimal disruption to the train’s schedule.

