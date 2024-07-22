Monday, July 22, 2024
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa schools aim to turn over a new leaf

Web Desk
5:39 PM | July 22, 2024
National

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to join hands with the private sector to improve the education system in the province.

The government schools in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are falling short of the government's expectations. Due to their unsatisfactory performance, initially the government would run 25 state-run schools under a public-private partnership program.

In the first phase, the government will operate eight schools in Peshawar and other districts under the partnership program.

The KPK Education Minister, Faisal Turkai, has said that his government is pulling out all the stops to improve the quality of education through multiple initiatives.

He said the government is spending millions of rupees (21% of the budget), however, the performance of the education sector is unsatisfactory. Sensing the situation, he said the government has decided to dip its toes into this partnership program.

‘Youth needs provision of proper guidance’

He claimed that the program would reduce the burden on government schools, and, in turn, hopefully improve their performance.
 

