KMU conducts centralised admission test for AHSP

Peshawar - Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar, organized a centralized admission test on Sunday for admissions into Doctor of Physical Therapy, BSN Nursing, and Allied Health Sciences programs. A total of 694 students from across the country participated in the test. During the test, the KMU administration prioritized transparency and provided all necessary facilities to ensure a conducive examination environment.

The results of the admission test will be announced within two to three days and can be viewed by students on the official website cat.kmu.edu.pk. Registrar KMU Inam Ullah Khan Wazir, Prof. Dr. Haider Darain, Dean of Allied Health Sciences, Arsha Khan, Additional Director of Admission, Waseem Riaz, Treasurer, Muhammad Sohail, Director IT, Tahir Ayub, Director Administration, Fawad Abdullah, Deputy Director Audit, Waseem Hassan Khan, Deputy Director Procurement, Sheikh Atif Mehmood, Director Islamabad, faculty members, and administrative staff oversaw the conduct of the test to maintain the integrity of the examination process.

Registrar KMU Inam Ullah Khan Wazir emphasized the significance of the IHS Islamabad environment in medical education, highlighting its appeal to students nationwide who choose Islamabad for their academic pursuits. He underscored the IHS Islamabad Campus’s dedication to providing top-quality education in various medical disciplines, thereby offering golden opportunities to students from across Pakistan.

It may be noted that two additional tests will be arranged for students who did not appear in the said test for any reason. Participation in these tests will be mandatory and final.