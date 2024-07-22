KP minister opens projects worth Rs55.5m

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Aftab Alam Afridi Advocate along with senior party stalwart Abid-ur-Rahman Afridi on Sunday laid the foundation stone of reconstruction of the building of Government Girls Primary School Sunni Khel in Tehsil Dara Adam Khel of Kohat District which will be completed at a cost of Rs.25.5 million.

Similarly, the minister along with the local party leadership and elders also inaugurated the Shadikhel-Mandakhel-Kamalkhel Road which has been completed at a cost of Rs30 million. The minister on the occasion said that developmental works are not a favor to anyone but it is the right of the people. He said that we are the custodians of the people’s rights and we will leave no stone unturned to achieve this goal for which the people have voted him to power.

He regretted that some rejected elements by are trying to shine their politics on our projects, but the people know very well that who completed this road which was remained damaged for the last many years.

He assured, in the present tenure, not only incomplete projects will be completed but also new projects of public interest will be started with the mutual consultation of the local leadership.

Referring to the education sector, Aftab Alam said that the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is paying special attention to education, especially the women’s education, because development and prosperity cannot be imagined without bringing 52 percent of the country’s women into the national mainstream through education.

He said that we are trying hard to bring hundreds of out-of-school children to schools and equip them with good education. That is why the government runs a special admission campaign every year so that no child weather boy or girl deprived of the basic right of education.