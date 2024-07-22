KP Students Olympic Games to be held in Oct

Peshawar - The general council meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Students Olympics Association was held Sunday under the chairmanship of President KP Students Games Association and Director Sports University of Peshawar Bahre Karam. The meeting was also attended by the President of Pakistan Students Olympics Federation Maqbool Arain, along with Anwar Rasheed, Taj Muhammad, Director Sports Peshawar Education Board Manzar Khan, Laila Hidayatullah, Director Sports Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Maria Samin, Sajjad Khan, and others.

Addressing the meeting, KP Students Olympic Association President Bahre Karam announced that the KP Students Olympic Games will be held in Peshawar in October, with the number of games to be decided by the Executive Committee. The purpose of the meeting was to provide opportunities for athletes of different age categories from educational institutions to come forward.

Federation President Maqbool Arain presented a gift of traditional Sindhi Ajrak to President Bahre Karam. Arain emphasized the importance of bringing students forward in the Games to achieve medals in Olympic competitions. He announced that the Asian Students Olympic Games will be held in Karachi in 2025 and mentioned that their team would participate in the International Students Games in Bahrain.

Earlier, the Students’ Olympic Games were successfully held in Islamabad, with large participation from KP students. Arain highlighted the abundance of talent and the need to provide more opportunities. He mentioned that a platform would be provided for students to come forward from September 21, with Student Games in various categories. He also announced plans for the National Schools Games, which will be held from February 1-5, 2025.

Players from U10 to U25 are being given opportunities to compete at district, provincial, national, and international levels, with government support.