Monday, July 22, 2024
Lahore police turn up the heat on Imran Khan

Web Desk
5:37 PM | July 22, 2024
National

Lahore police team arrived at Adiala Jail to investigate Pakistan Tehrkee-i-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in connection with the May 9 cases.

The former prime minister will undergo polygraph and photogrammetry tests. He will be interrogated by the police in 12 cases related to May 9 incidents of arson.

Only July 15, the Anti-Terrorism Court approved a 10-day remand of Imran Khan in these cases and today (Monday) marks the eighth day of his remand.

The police, after seeking court permission, have booked Khan in 12 cases.

