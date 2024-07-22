Lahore police turn up the heat on Imran Khan

Lahore police team arrived at Adiala Jail to investigate Pakistan Tehrkee-i-Insaf (PTI) founder in connection with the May 9 cases.

The former prime minister will undergo polygraph and photogrammetry tests. He will be interrogated by the police in 12 cases related to May 9 incidents of arson.

Only July 15, the Anti-Terrorism Court approved a 10-day remand of in these cases and today (Monday) marks the eighth day of his remand.

The police, after seeking court permission, have booked Khan in 12 cases.