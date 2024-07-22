Lahore tram service approved; check routes, launch date

In a bid to enhance the transportation infrastructure, the Punjab government has approved the launch of a tram service in Lahore.

The project was approved by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif during her recent visit to the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) headquarters.

According to details, the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has commenced work on the project, which will span 11 kilometers and includes 10 stops, approximately 1 to 1.5 kilometers apart.

The LDA is drawing inspiration from modern tram models in Finland and China, with an estimated cost of Rs27 billion.

The tram route will include prominent localities such as Main Boulevard from Kalma Chowk, Liberty, Main Market, Mini Market, and Hali Road.

Notably, MM Alam Road will be converted into a one-way street to accommodate the tram route, as part of the re-modeling and beautification project approved by the chief minister.

The tram service will also have a special stop within Gaddafi Stadium, making it a convenient option for sports enthusiasts and event-goers.

Meanwhile, the ticket prices for the tram service will be revealed post-launch.