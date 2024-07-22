Monday, July 22, 2024
Larkana Police arrest culprit in injured condition

APP
July 22, 2024
Karachi

LARKANA   -   Larkana police claimed to have arrested the culprit in an injured condition on Sunday and recovered the weapon. In this regard, Senior Superintendent of Police Larkana Mir Rohal Khan Khoso said that there was an exchange of firing between the criminals and the police who were standing on the Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto road within the limits of Lashari police station. A criminal was arrested and the weapon was seized, he told. The SSP said that the arrested culprit in injured condition was identified as Abdul Jalil son of Abdul Qadir, wh was involved in serious cases. His criminal record is also being checked, he told.

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1721536233.jpg

