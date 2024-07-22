Man deprived of cash, mobile phone

Monday, July 22, 2024
KHANEWAL  -   A man was deprived of cash and mobile phone at gunpoint by four identified armed robbers at 137- Pull near Chak 121/10- R on Sunday. According to police sources, Malik Inayat Hussain resident of Chak 123/10-R was returning home from market on motorcycle when four unidentified armed robbers intercepted him near Chak 121/10-R in premises of Thatha Sadiqabad police station . The criminals held him hostage at gunpoint and snatched cash and mobile phone. The criminals also managed to escape from the scene. Police concerned have registered the case and started the investigations into the incident, police sources added.

