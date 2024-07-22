Monday, July 22, 2024
Mangla Dam water level surges to 1196.95 feet

July 22, 2024
MIRPUR  -   The water level in the Mangla Dam, Pakistan’s second-largest reservoir, has risen to 1196.95 feet, just shy of its maximum conservation level of 1242 feet. This significant increase is attributed to the melting of snow in the Himalayan region, which has led to a substantial influx of water into the Jhelum River and, subsequently, the Mangla Dam, the sources told APP on Sunday. As on Sunday, the live storage capacity of the dam has reached 4.067 million acre feet (MAF), a marked improvement from previous levels. The minimum operating level of the dam is 1050 feet, and with the current level surpassing 1196 feet, it’s a promising sign for the country’s hydropower generation and water management. According to APP’s correspondent, who was informed by the sources, the current water levels and storage capacities at various reservoirs and barrages in Pakistan are like this: in Tarbela Dam, 1516.72 feet (present level), 3.965 MAF (live storage), in Mangla Dam, 1196.95 feet (present level), 4.067 MAF (live storage), and in Chashma Dam, 644.50 feet (present level), 0.112 MAF (live storage).

