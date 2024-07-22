Maqam condemns attack on Pak consulate by Afghan citizens

PESHAWAR - Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Engineer Amir Maqam strongly condemns the attack on the Pakistani consulate in Frankfurt by Afghan citizens.

“It is intolerable for miscreants to remove the Pakistani flag,” the minister said demanding the German government to take action against the miscreants.

He also asked the Afghan government for legal action against miscreant citizens.

“We will have to review our policy regarding Afghan refugees after this incident,” he said.

He said Pakistan is hosting the Afghan refugees for last 40 years and this is what they are repaying for our hospitality and generosity.

Such incidents will create problems for both the Pakistani government and the Afghan refugees residing here, he said.

He said that protection of an embassy is the responsibility of the host country; the German government should take measures according to international law.

Those carrying out such condemnable actions abroad for political gains are conspiring against the relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan, he said.

“We have no place in our hearts for those who disrespect the Pakistani flag, and Pakistanis will not forgive such elements,” he said.

Muqam condoles death of PIO’s father

Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs, Engr Amir Muqam here Sunday visited the residence of Principal Information Officer (PIO), Mubashir Hassan and offered fateha for the departed soul of his father, Ghulam Sabir who passed away due to protected illness on Saturday.

Engr Amir Muqam expressed his deep condolences over the sad demise of the father of PIO and prayed Allah Almighty to may rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

He also prayed patience and fortitude for the members of the bereaved family.

Senior bureaucrat Ahmad Hassan and officer of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Peshawar, Aftab Hassan, the sons of late Ghulam Sabir were also present.

Meanwhile, people from cross section of the society including officers of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, civil officers, journalists, media professionals, lawyers and civil society are coming to the residence of Mubashir Hassan and offering fateha for eternal peace of his father.

Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud, District Police Officer Mardsn Zahoor Afridi and General Manager PTV Asad Naqvi besides others also offered Fateha.

The Qul of late Ghulam Sabir would be held at BISE Colony, Jamrud Road in Peshawar on Monday.