Muqam visits residence of PIO, offers Fateha for departed soul of his father

PESHAWAR - Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs, Engr Amir Muqam here Sunday visited the residence of Principal Information Officer (PIO), Mubashir Hassan and offered fateha for the departed soul of his father, Ghulam Sabir who passed away due to protected illness on Saturday.

Engr Amir Muqam expressed his deep condolences over the sad demise of the father of PIO and prayed Allah Almighty to may rest the departed soul in eternal peace. He also prayed patience and fortitude for the members of the bereaved family.

Senior bureaucrat Ahmad Hassan and officer of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Peshawar, Aftab Hassan, the sons of late Ghulam Sabir were also present.

Meanwhile, people from cross section of the society including officers of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, civil officers, journalists, media professionals, lawyers and civil society are coming to the residence of Mubashir Hassan and offering fateha for eternal peace of his father.

Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud, District Police Officer Mardsn Zahoor Afridi and General Manager PTV Asad Naqvi besides others also offered Fateha.

The Qul of late Ghulam Sabir would be held at BISE Colony, Jamrud Road in Peshawar on Monday.