Monday, July 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Muqam visits residence of PIO, offers Fateha for departed soul of his father

Muqam visits residence of PIO, offers Fateha for departed soul of his father
Agencies
July 22, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar, National

PESHAWAR   -  Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs, Engr Amir Muqam here Sunday visited the residence of Principal Information Officer (PIO), Mubashir Hassan and offered fateha for the departed soul of his father, Ghulam Sabir who passed away due to protected illness on Saturday.

Engr Amir Muqam expressed his deep condolences over the sad demise of the father of PIO and prayed Allah Almighty to may rest the departed soul in eternal peace. He also prayed patience and fortitude for the members of the bereaved family.

Senior bureaucrat Ahmad Hassan and officer of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Peshawar, Aftab Hassan, the sons of late Ghulam Sabir were also present.

Meanwhile, people from cross section of the society including officers of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, civil officers, journalists, media professionals, lawyers and civil society are coming to the residence of Mubashir Hassan and offering fateha for eternal peace of his father.

Police arrest Gohar Khan, Raoof Hasan from PTI Secretariat

Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud, District Police Officer Mardsn Zahoor Afridi and General Manager PTV Asad Naqvi besides others also offered Fateha.

The Qul of late Ghulam Sabir would be held at BISE Colony, Jamrud Road in Peshawar on Monday.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1721536233.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024