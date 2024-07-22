Monday, July 22, 2024
National Dodgeball teams to participate first time in World Championship

Web Desk
5:41 PM | July 22, 2024
Pakistan’s Dodgeball teams will participate in the World Championship for the first time. Pakistani teams will participate in all three categories.

Two men’s teams will participate in the foam and fabric ball category.

The women’s team will represent Pakistan in foam ball. Preparations for the World

Dodgeball Championship have been started. Pakistan Dodgeball Federation President Rizwan Ali said the foam ball men’s team camp will be held in Lahore and the fabric ball camp will be held in Gujranwala.

The women’s team camp has started in Karachi. He said that Punjab Inter-Division Dodgeball Championship was also being conducted in the first week of August. Men’s and women’s teams of all divisions will participate in the championship.

It may be mentioned here that Dodgeball World Championships 2024 is being held in Austria from August 11 to August 17, 2024. 

Web Desk

