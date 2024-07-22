Monday, July 22, 2024
National Women's Football Club Championship 2024 kicks off with spectacular matches across four cities

Web Sports Desk
5:27 PM | July 22, 2024
The National Women's Football Club Championship 2024 commenced with a thrilling first day, featuring five matches across four cities.

In the first match held in Lahore, TWK delivered a commanding performance against YRS WFC, securing an emphatic 21-0 victory. Legacy WFC displayed their dominance in the second match in Islamabad, overwhelming Smurfs WFC with a remarkable 9-0 win.

Karachi hosted two big matches. In the third match, Karachi City WFC achieved a historic victory by defeating Jahangir Memorial WFC with a phenomenal score of 44-0. The fourth match saw Karachi United WFC, triumphing over Young Muslim WFC with a decisive 9-0 victory.

In the final match of the day held in Quetta, Hazara Quetta Women FC showcased their skill by defeating Balochistan WFC with a convincing 8-0 score.

