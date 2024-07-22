Monday, July 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Opposition to stage protest as Punjab Assembly session convened today

Opposition to stage protest as Punjab Assembly session convened today
Web Desk
9:12 AM | July 22, 2024
National

Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan has summoned the session of the Provincial Assembly to be held today at 3:00pm on the requisition of the opposition.

Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan will preside over the session. The opposition had written the six-point agenda in the requisition for Punjab Assembly session.

Inflation, increase in electricity rates, forced disappearance of MPAs and law and order situation are included in the agenda of Punjab Assembly session.

It is pertinent to mention here that this will be the first meeting of the Punjab Assembly after the suspension of 11 members of the opposition. The opposition has chalked out a strategy to stage a strong protest during today’s session.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1721536233.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024