Pakistan condemns extremists’ attack on its consulate in Frankfurt

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday strongly condemned the attack by a gang of extremists on its consulate in Frankfurt, Germany, on July 20 and the failure of the German authorities to protect the sanctity and security of the premises of its consular Mission.

“Under the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, 1963 it is the responsibility of the host government to protect the sanctity of the consular premises and ensure the security of diplomats,” a statement issued by the Foreign Office said.

It added that in the incident, the security of Pakistan’s consulate in Frankfurt was breached, endangering the lives of its consular staff. “We are conveying our strong protest to the German Government,” the statement added.

The Foreign Office also summoned the German ambassador in Islamabad to lodge a strong protest over the vandalism of Pakistan’s diplomatic mission in Frankfurt by Afghans.

Pakistan urged the German government to take immediate measures to fulfil its responsibilities under the Vienna Conventions and ensure the security of the diplomatic missions and staff of Pakistan in Germany.

“We also urge the German authorities to take immediate measures to arrest and prosecute those involved in yesterday’s incident and hold to account those responsible for the lapses in security,” the statement added.

Earlier, the Pakistan Embassy in Germany on its official X handle also condemned the reprehensible vandalising act at Pakistan Consulate General in Frankfurt by miscreants on July 20, 2024.

“We are in contact with the German authorities to ensure such a situation doesn’t arise again and the miscreants face legal consequences,” the embassy said. It also appealed to its community to remain patient and calm.

The video of the incident went viral on the internet in which the Afghan nationals could be seen storming the Pakistani consulate. There are reports that they also tried burning the Pakistani flag.

According to media reports, the situation has drawn significant attention among the international communities, raising concerns about the diplomatic security of the installations.

However, the officials have been assured of a thorough investigation by the German authorities in Frankfurt.

They have also arrested several people who are being investigated after the video went viral.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that Pakistan needed to rethink their stance of hospitality against the people from Afghanistan, adding that Pakistan had fought wars for them, however, the people still resented the country.

“You see how thankless these people are. We fought a war with them. We fought a war for them. We became a US ally and fought a war with Russia, we fought the Soviet Union,” Asif said while talking to a private TV channel.

“There’s a limit to hospitality. They swore at us, They swore at Pakistan. They talk against the integrity of Pakistan. They carry out proper rallies [against Pakistan]. They burn our flags,” he said.

“I think Pakistan needs to rethink their hospitality,” he said.

It is not the first time a section of Afghan nationals has exhibited hostility towards Pakistan at neutral venue.