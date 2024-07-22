Pakistan exports seafood worth $410.2m in FY 2023-24

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan earned $410.268 million by exporting 200,709 metric tonnes of fish and fish preparations during the fiscal year 2023-24, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Wednesday.

As compared to the exports of $496.565 million during fiscal year 2022-23, the fish exports during the FY 2023-24 witnessed a decline of 17.38 percent, according to PBS data.

In terms of quantity, the exports of fish and fish preparations decreased by 6.45 percent during the year when compared to exports of 214,542 metric tonnes during the last fiscal year. On a year-on-year basis, the seafood exports decreased by 22.19 percent to $31.044 million in June 2024 as compared to the exports of $39.896 million in June 2023.

In terms of quantity, the exports witnessed a 16.99 percent decrease by going down from 18,901 metric tonnes last year to 15,689 metric tonnes during FY 2024. On a month-on-month basis, the seafood exports declined by 16.26 percent when compared to the exports of $37.070 million in May, according to the PBS data.

In terms of quantity, fish exports decreased by 16.45 in June compared to the exports of 18,778 metric tonnes in May 2024. The overall food group exports from Pakistan increased by 46.77 percent during the year as compared to the corresponding period of last year. Food exports during July-June (2023-24) were recorded at $7,369.917 million as compared to the exports of $5,021.290 million in July-June (2022-23), according to the latest PBS data.