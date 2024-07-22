Monday, July 22, 2024
Pakistan lodges protest with German govt over attack on Consulate: Dar

Pakistan lodges protest with German govt over attack on Consulate: Dar
Web Desk
10:14 AM | July 22, 2024
National

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Sunday said that Pakistan had lodged a strong protest with the German Government in the wake of yesterday’s attack by a gang of extremists on Pakistan Consulate in Frankfurt.

The DPM, foreign minister, in a post on X account, said that on Saturday a gang of extremists breached the premises of Pakistan’s consulate in Frankfurt, Germany endangering the lives of its consular staff.

Dar said the German government was urged to fulfill its responsibilities under the Vienna Conventions and ensure the security of the diplomatic missions and staff of Pakistan.

“We have also pressed them (German Govt) for taking immediate measures to arrest and prosecute those involved in yesterday's incident and hold to account those responsible for the lapses in the security,” it was further added.

