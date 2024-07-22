PCMEA urges govt to set up export forum to boost exports

LAHORE - The Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) Senior Vice Chairman Usman Ashraf has called for the establishment of an ‘Export Forum’ comprising government and private sector stakeholders to address the pressing issues plaguing the sector, and to swiftly resolve concerns surrounding the Finance Act, which are severely impacting exports.

He urged Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif to remove the concerns of the exporters in this regard. He expressed these views while addressing the review meeting held in the office of the association. In the meeting, the problems faced by the handmade carpets industry, including the preparations for the world exhibition to be held in Pakistan in October this year, especially the problems arising from the change in the tax regime in the budget of the current fiscal year, were discussed.

Usman Ashraf, addressing the meeting, lamented that since the presentation of the current financial year’s budget, various export sector organisations have been seeking government attention to address their concerns, but unfortunately, their pleas have fallen on deaf ears.

He said the handloom carpet industry is a vital cottage industry that provides livelihood opportunities to millions of people, enabling them to earn a living and support their families from the comfort of their own homes and this industry has also played a key role in curbing urbanisation but has been neglected in every era. “Due to the change in the tax regime, the problems have become much worse, which will inevitably have a negative impact on exports and the employment of millions of poor people will also be at stake,” he added.

He said that PM Shehbaz Sharif, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan, Minister of State for Finance Ali Pervez Malik and Chairman FBR Malik Amjad Zubair Tiwana are requested to consider our concerns and the decision to change the tax regime should be withdrawn by amending the Finance Act.