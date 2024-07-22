PDMA forecast 4th monsoon spell across Punjab from today

LAHORE - The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has announced that the fourth spell of monsoon rains is expected to commence from July 22, which will continue till July 25 across Punjab. A PDMA spokesperson told the media on Sunday that South Punjab districts were likely to experience wind and thundershowers particularly on July 23 and 24. The regions expecting monsoon rains include Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, and Gujarat divisions. PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia issued alerts to local administrations, emphasising preparedness and vigilance in accordance with directives from Chief Minister Punjab. Big city administrations are urged to complete advance preparations. The DG instructed commissioners, DCs, WASA, Irrigation Department, Rescue, Civil Defence, and other relevant departments to remain on high alert. Continuous monitoring is being conducted at the PDMA control room around the clock. Water conditions in rivers and dams are reported as normal at present, with officials advising the public to adhere to government safety guidelines. Individuals are encouraged to seek shelter in safe locations, particularly to protect against lightning strikes and take precautionary measures around old buildings. For emergency assistance, the public is urged to contact the PDMA helpline at 1129.