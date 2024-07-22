Monday, July 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PDMA forecast 4th monsoon spell across Punjab from today

Says South Punjab districts likely to experience wind and thundershowers

Our Staff Reporter
July 22, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -   The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has announced that the fourth spell of monsoon rains is expected to commence from July 22, which will continue till July 25 across Punjab. A PDMA spokesperson told the media on Sunday that South Punjab districts were likely to experience wind and thundershowers particularly on July 23 and 24. The regions expecting monsoon rains include Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, and Gujarat divisions. PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia issued alerts to local administrations, emphasising preparedness and vigilance in accordance with directives from Chief Minister Punjab. Big city administrations are urged to complete advance preparations. The DG instructed commissioners, DCs, WASA, Irrigation Department, Rescue, Civil Defence, and other relevant departments to remain on high alert. Continuous monitoring is being conducted at the PDMA control room around the clock. Water conditions in rivers and dams are reported as normal at present, with officials advising the public to adhere to government safety guidelines. Individuals are encouraged to seek shelter in safe locations, particularly to protect against lightning strikes and take precautionary measures around old buildings. For emergency assistance, the public is urged to contact the PDMA helpline at 1129.

‘Youth needs provision of proper guidance’

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1721638130.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024