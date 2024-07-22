Monday, July 22, 2024
PESCO SDOs hold open courts to address power issues

APP
July 22, 2024
Peshawar

DERA ISMAIL KHAN   -   All the sub-divisional officers (SDOs) of PESCO’s Dera Circle started holding open courts in their respective subdivisions to address the issues of electricity consumers. The open courts are being held following the instructions of PESCO Dera Circle Superintending Engineer (SE) Fida Muhammad Mehsud from 11:00 a.m. to 01:00 p.m. on a daily basis.

A number of electricity consumers attended the open courts and raised their issues before their respective SDOs. The SDOs, taking immediate action, issued necessary orders to resolve the issues. Most of the complaints were regarding low voltage, tripping, and unscheduled loadshedding.

The PESCO consumers thanked the SDOs and especially PESCO Dera Circle SE Fida Muhammad Mehsud for holding forums to resolve their issues.

APP

