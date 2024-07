WAH CANTT - The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Sunday raided an ice cream production unit on HMC Road, Taxila and imposed a hefty fine on the manufacturer for multiple violations. The crackdown resulted in discarding 10,500 substandard , deemed harmful for consumption, particularly for children. The PFA spokesperson cited the use of expired raw materials, presence of insects, dirty walls, and a stinky environment in the processing area as reasons for the action.