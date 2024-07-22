PM committed to promoting environmentally-sustainable mountaineering: Romina Khurshid

ISLAMABAD - Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change & Environmental Coordination, Romina Khurshid Alam on Sunday emphasised efforts have been launched on the PM’s directives to set up mountaineering school in Gilgit-Baltistan having structured training and educational facilities specifically tailored to mountaineering, sherpa training and sustainable tourism practices in Pakistan’s north to promote world-class environmental-friendly mountaineering, climbing and mountain tourism.

While chairing a second review meeting of the Prime Minister’s Committee to Establish Mountaineering School in Gilgit-Baltistan held here in the climate change and environmental coordination ministry, Romina Khurshid Alam said, “Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is very much instrumental for setting up the mountaineering school in Gilgit-Baltistan and other mountain regions of the country.”

Establishing such facilities that would help equip aspirant mountaineers and mountain climbers with the knowledge and confidence to enjoy the mountains safely while respecting the local environment, values and cultures of mountain communities and fellow climbers would prove an important imitative for promoting sustainable and environmental-friendly mountaineering and climbing in the country, the PM’s climate aide said.

“A plan is being implemented in close coordination and support with the Gilgit-Baltistan government to set up first government-run mountaineering school of the world-class standard in Skardu. It also aims to open new vistas of employment opportunities for the local mountain communities and help promote sustainable and environmental-friendly mountaineering and climbing,” remarked the PM’s aide.

Romina Khurshid said that the picturesque Gilgit-Baltistan has long been celebrated for its scenic towering peaks, including K2, the second highest mountain in the world. The region is rich in natural beauty and cultural heritage, attracting adventurers and explorers from around the globe.

However, the region holds a great untapped potential for promoting mountaineering and climbing despite through arrangement of mountaineering skill development trainings and facilities, she added.

“By equipping local and international participants with the necessary skills and knowledge at the proposed mountaineering school to be established in Skardu soon, we aim to foster a new generation of mountaineers and tourism professionals who are committed to preserving the natural and cultural integrity of Gilgit Baltistan,” the PM’s climate aide stressed.

Earlier, the meeting discussed at length the mountaineering and climbing curriculum, modules for relevant skill development, rescue trainings, identification of site for building mountaineering school, training programme for local tour guides and potential funding opportunities and collaboration opportunities for establishing and managing the proposed mountaineering school facility.

The meeting was attended, among others, by Additional Secretary Climate Change & Environmental Coordination Zulfiqar Younas, Deputy Secretary (CC) Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Ministry Dr. Mazhar Hayat, Secretary, Inter-Provincial Coordination Ministry Nadeem Irshad Kayani, Secretary federal education & professional training, Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, senior official representative of National Vocational and Technical Training Commission, Gilgit-Baltistan Planning & Development Department, Leading Pakistani mountaineer Naila Kiani PRO to PM’s Coordinator Muhammad Arshad Chaudhry, Deputy Director Climate Change & Environmental Coordination Ministry Muhammad Saleem.